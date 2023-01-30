Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Malaysia hails close ties with Singapore as deals struck over green, digital economy
- Anwar met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob in first official visit to city state
- Malaysian leader says both sides need to explore new areas of cooperation while tackling outstanding issues
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday. Photo: Pool via Reuters