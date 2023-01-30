The Indian government described the BBC documentary as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage”. Photo: AFP
India accused of shaping online media to become ‘compliant’ as it bans BBC’s Modi documentary
- Activists say the ban on the film, about Modi’s alleged role in the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots, is part of a worrying trend of increased censorship of online content in India
- But New Delhi’s move may have backfired, with the hype prompting curious people to find copies of the documentary online
