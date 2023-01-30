The Indian government described the BBC documentary as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage”. Photo: AFP
The Indian government described the BBC documentary as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage”. Photo: AFP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India accused of shaping online media to become ‘compliant’ as it bans BBC’s Modi documentary

  • Activists say the ban on the film, about Modi’s alleged role in the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots, is part of a worrying trend of increased censorship of online content in India
  • But New Delhi’s move may have backfired, with the hype prompting curious people to find copies of the documentary online

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Indian government described the BBC documentary as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage”. Photo: AFP
The Indian government described the BBC documentary as “hostile propaganda” and “anti-India garbage”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE