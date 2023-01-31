Indonesians use their smartphones during their commute. Internet users in the country have been stunned by a growing number of online beggars taking advantage of the gift-giving features on TikTok. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia’s TikTok trend of begging for money in mud sparks backlash, exploitation concerns
- Modern TikTok beggars, mostly elderly women, have taken to pouring dirty river water over themselves on demand, in exchange for virtual gifts
- Jakarta condemns videos, urges public to report similar content and create material that does not take advantage of Indonesians’ generosity
