India’s benchmark index has fallen to a three-month low as a slide in shares of conglomerate Adani group over fraud allegations clouds investors’ sentiment. Photo: Reuters/File
Can India’s stock market remain strong despite the Adani Group’s mounting losses?

  • Adani Group’s stocks lost more than US$65 billion since a report by short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of accounting fraud
  • Despite India’s stock market hitting a three month low, the country remains on track to be the fastest-growing major economy according to a government report

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Feb, 2023

