Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim is being criticised for giving his daughter a job in the finance minstry. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Anwar fires back against ‘nepotism’ claims after giving daughter job
- PM Anwar Ibrahim says the appointment doesn’t go against his government’s stance against corruption, because it is an unpaid position
- The scandal adds to the struggle of his two-month-old administration, with an analyst describing it as ‘self-inflicted potholes’ in Anwar’s mission to take the country on the road to reform
