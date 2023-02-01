Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim is being criticised for giving his daughter a job in the finance minstry. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Anwar fires back against ‘nepotism’ claims after giving daughter job

  • PM Anwar Ibrahim says the appointment doesn’t go against his government’s stance against corruption, because it is an unpaid position
  • The scandal adds to the struggle of his two-month-old administration, with an analyst describing it as ‘self-inflicted potholes’ in Anwar’s mission to take the country on the road to reform

Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 9:08pm, 1 Feb, 2023

