Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, President of the Philippines, at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. He will soon be in Japan on a trip aimed at further strengthening the two nations’ relationship. Photo: AP
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines’ Marcos to meet Japan’s Kishida in 5-day Tokyo trip to ‘further deepen’ bilateral ties

  • Both nations keen to work together, but analysts say they may have slightly different priorities, with Manila keener on aid and economic assistance
  • Manila ‘performing balancing act’; Marcos knows China vital for trade but also advocates closer security ties with Japan, US to counter Beijing’s expansionist policies

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Feb, 2023

