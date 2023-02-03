Anies Baswedan, who wants to be Indonesia’s next president, was governor of Jakarta for five years until 2022. File photo: AFP
Indonesia election 2024: who is Anies Baswedan, the ex-Jokowi aide allied with Muslim conservatives?
- The US-educated politician is among the favourites in the presidential race, along with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto
- Anies is seeking to cut a moderate image but his history as a polarising, ‘very religious’ figure, and decision to align himself with conservatives, hasn’t helped the effort
