Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP
Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore’s Grab clarifies conflict of interest policies as MP Tin Pei Ling’s role sparks concerns

  • Tin, a three-term lawmaker from the ruling People’s Action Party, will run the superapp’s government affairs department
  • Some have questioned if she would be able to draw a ‘red line’ between both roles, or handle an issue where both the government and tech firm clashed

Dewey SimKimberly Lim
Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Kimberly Lim

Updated: 7:38pm, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP
Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE