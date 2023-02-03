Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Grab clarifies conflict of interest policies as MP Tin Pei Ling’s role sparks concerns
- Tin, a three-term lawmaker from the ruling People’s Action Party, will run the superapp’s government affairs department
- Some have questioned if she would be able to draw a ‘red line’ between both roles, or handle an issue where both the government and tech firm clashed
Grab delivery cyclists in Singapore. The superapp has stirred controversy with its new Singapore director of public affairs and policy. Photo: AFP