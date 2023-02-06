Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) with executive secretary Masayoshi Arai in April. Arai has been sacked for anti-LGBT remarks, the latest in a string of high-profile government scandals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s Kishida under fire for ‘poor’ hiring decisions after aide makes anti-LGBT remarks
- PM Fumio Kishida has lost yet another person in his inner circle, prompting questions over his ability to judge good talent
- While he swiftly sacked Masayoshi Arai, LGBTQ activists say the move is hollow as politicians take their cue from the prime minister, who opposes marriage equality
