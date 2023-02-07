Southeast Asian countries are wary the US-China fallout over the spy balloon saga could inject instability in the region at a time it faces inflation and economic slowdown, analysts said. Photo: Reuters
China-US relations: will spy balloon fallout bring ‘instability’ to Southeast Asia?

  • Many Southeast Asian states receive investment from the US and also trade in American services, which enables them to produce items they sell to China
  • Disruption to this system could hurt Southeast Asia at a time when the region is grappling with inflation and economic contractions, an analyst said

Maria Siow

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Feb, 2023

