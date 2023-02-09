Thai security forces take part in a joint police and army river patrol along the Thailand-Malaysia border. Photo: AFP/File
Thailand’s ‘Deep South’ conflict in focus as Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim meets Prayuth Chan-ocha
- Meeting will focus on border area between the countries, where a near two-decade insurgency is undermining big investment plans for the zone
- Malaysia has mediated several rounds of peace talks between Bangkok and some insurgent factions, but the meetings have made little impact
