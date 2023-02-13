Yeo expressed scepticism that the Chinese balloon was an orchestrated spying operation to send a signal to the US. Photo: SCMP
Singapore
US-China relations unlikely to be derailed by balloon row ‘blip’: Singapore’s George Yeo

  • Yeo says the row is ‘a surface wound’ that will heal in a few months, adding that even while US-China ties have been strained, trade has continued growing
  • Still, China’s takeaway from the balloon incident is that the ‘fraught mood’ and emotional reaction in the US can affect foreign policy, Yeo notes

Maria Siow
Updated: 7:20pm, 13 Feb, 2023

