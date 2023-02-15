The BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices were raided by income tax officials as part of a tax evasion investigation. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
India’s BBC raid an ‘affront’ to free speech and democracy by Modi government, critics say
- The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of PM Narendra Modi actions during deadly sectarian riots in 2002
- Four local media outlets were also searched by tax officials in 2021 after carrying reports criticising government actions, the Editors Guild of India said
