Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File
Malaysians accuse Anwar government of ‘pandering to conservatives’ by banning LGBTQ books
- The Home Ministry says the three books – Jacob’s Room to Choose, The Tale of Steven, and Aku – are a potential ‘threat to moral values’
- They were banned for allegedly promoting LGBTQ lifestyles, or for containing lewd and immoral content
Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File