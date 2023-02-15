Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File
Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysians accuse Anwar government of ‘pandering to conservatives’ by banning LGBTQ books

  • The Home Ministry says the three books – Jacob’s Room to Choose, The Tale of Steven, and Aku – are a potential ‘threat to moral values’
  • They were banned for allegedly promoting LGBTQ lifestyles, or for containing lewd and immoral content

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 9:04pm, 15 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File
Some Malaysians have accused PM Anwar Ibrahim of being a hypocrite for his penchant for quoting Shakespeare while allowing books to be banned. Photo: dpa/File
READ FULL ARTICLE