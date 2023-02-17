Plaintiffs in the Korean war victims’ case speak at Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club on February 16, 2023. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Seoul-Tokyo wartime compensation talks stall over flawed plan for victims’ fund

  • South Korea unveiled a plan in which a Seoul-based fund would receive donations from Korean companies to compensate victims, with contributions from Japan
  • Tokyo strongly objects to taking part in the fund and victims have rejected the proposal, calling for Japan to pay reparations and apologise explicitly

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 8:30am, 17 Feb, 2023

