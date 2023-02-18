When Malaysian Lee Thiam Hong first heard about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, he thought the Kremlin’s “special military operation” would end in about a month, just as swiftly as it did in 2014 when Moscow occupied Crimea. But one year later there is no end in sight to the battle that has caused prices of commodities and food items to shoot up around the world, including in Lee’s hometown of Kuala Lumpur. “Everything costs more now, chicken, vegetables, even roti canai,” said the 39-year-old IT manager, referring to the popular Indian flatbread dish found throughout Southeast Asia. But even so, Lee said there was little his country or Southeast Asia could have done to prevent or help bring an end to the fighting as “it is a war involving Russia , the United States , and Nato ”. The kind of ambivalence about the war described by Lee is not uncommon across Southeast Asia, prominent regional diplomatic observers told This Week in Asia ahead of the conflict’s first anniversary. While a consensus view is that Moscow breached international law with its offensive, any support for Ukraine is tempered by the belief that the war is distant, experts say, and such views have largely remained unchanged since fighting began on February 24, 2022. Public opinion surveys largely reinforce the view that public sentiment remains divided. For instance, in Malaysia , 54 per cent of respondents in an Ipsos survey agreed that “the problems of Ukraine are not our business, and we should not interfere”. Sixty per cent of respondents in Thailand , 44 per cent of those surveyed in Singapore , and 48 per cent of those in Indonesia agreed with that statement. In addition, support for sanctions was highest in Sweden , Poland , Britain among Western nations included in the 28-country survey, but it did not cross the 50 per cent threshold in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. A survey of the region’s policymaking elite by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute also showed disparities in the levels of concern about the war: in Laos , just 14 per cent of those polled said they were “very concerned about the war”. That contrasted with 71.7 per cent in the Philippines and 61.2 per cent in Indonesia. As the ongoing war forces the region to grapple with rising commodity and fuel prices, experts said this was likely to put further pressure on Southeast Asian governments, especially those heading to the polls later this year. Describing the Ukraine war as a distant one for Southeast Asia, Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said even though the city state had imposed sanctions against Moscow, the scope remained narrow. The restrictions focused on the control of exports of military and technological goods to Russia and financial measures against Russian banks, entities and activities. No one in Southeast Asia wants to get involved in the war, it’s far away and not of strategic importance to us George Yeo, Singapore’s ex-foreign minister Still, Yeo said Singapore continued to have a “measured position”, noting the manner in which current foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan had greeted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at regional meetings. “No one in Southeast Asia wants to get involved in the war, it’s far away and not of strategic importance to us,” added Yeo, currently a visiting scholar at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Ian Storey, senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute think tank, said even as the conflict entered its second year, Southeast Asian countries would not fundamentally shift their positions in siding with either Russia or Ukraine. “As with US-China relations , most Southeast Asian countries want to keep on good terms with both the US and Russia, avoid becoming entangled in their rivalry and maintain their strategic autonomy,” Storey said, noting that the region had witnessed the full range of responses towards the war. What are the biggest risks faced by Asia-Pacific economies amid Ukraine war? Singapore condemned the invasion, Cambodia had been “very critical” of Moscow’s actions, while Myanmar ’s military government endorsed Vladimir Putin ’s invasion. Thailand and Malaysia have adopted a neutral position as “they view the conflict as far away and none of their business”, while Indonesia, Vietnam and Laos have long-standing relations with Russia and do not want to damage ties by condemning Moscow, Storey noted. Describing the overall regional response as “tepid”, Storey said Vietnam was likely to reduce its reliance on weapons imports from Russia by diversifying its sources, though the process was likely to be “slow and costly”. However, Myanmar was expected to buy more Russian arms as a result of Western sanctions choking off its options, Storey said. “Even before the coup, they were looking to strengthen defence ties with Russia,” Storey said, adding that the junta was keen to purchase more fighter aircraft and military helicopters to suppress armed opposition groups fighting against its 2021 coup. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia sold US$7.4 billion worth of arms to Vietnam from 1995 to 2021, and US$1.7 billion to Myanmar from 2001 to 2021. Ukraine minister warns SE Asia from buying ‘poor quality’ Russian arms Zachary Abuza, a professor of strategy security at the National War College in Washington, said countries that were reliant on Russia for arms should swiftly re-evaluate their procurements from Moscow. “Russia has no ability to produce for export markets given the rate at which they are burning through equipment and ammunition, and the international sanctions that have slowed down their production,” Abuza said, adding that “Russian arms have not proven themselves terribly well”. In recent months, Western defence analysts have said Moscow would first have to replace its own military hardware before being able to deliver arms to other countries, due to Russia’s loss of equipment in Ukraine . The quality and reliability of Russian-made military hardware has also been called into question after images of wrecked and abandoned vehicles emerged during the war, threatening to damage the reputation of its arms in Southeast Asia, according to a ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute report in May. Southeast Asia’s stance Noting that the conflict would continue to affect commodity prices – particularly wheat and cooking oil – in a region with already high inflation, Abuza said this would put a lot of pressure on regional governments, especially those holding elections this year. The World Bank predicts the conflict will cause a 50 per cent spike in global energy prices, while food will get 20 per cent more expensive this year. Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar are set to hold their national polls in May, July and August, respectively. Abuza said Indonesia could have played a more important international role yet it would not explicitly condemn Russian aggression, with President Joko Widodo more concerned about having a steady supply of wheat and access to cheap oil. In recent months, Indonesia has tried to obtain assurances from Russia to open a sea route for Ukrainian wheat exports, while its Energy Minister Arifin Tasri has said that Jakarta is open to buying cheap oil from any country. On Monday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in what the Filipino media touted as a “historic” phone call, that Manila supported Ukraine’s efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war. On his Twitter account, Marcos Jnr praised “the courage and nationalism of the Ukrainians”. While the Philippines last year voted in favour of condemning the invasion, it has sought to remain neutral on the wider Russia-Ukraine conflict. Don McLain Gill, South and Southeast Asia director at the Philippine- Middle East Studies Association, said Manila was unwilling to openly support Kyiv’s plea for sending military aid and help as it was reluctant to “fall deeper into the US-China power competition by picking sides”. Speaking to This Week in Asia, Russia’s ambassador to Singapore Nikolay Kudashev noted that most countries did not take Ukraine’s side in the war and had so far refrained from condemning Russia. “All the efforts from the US and their allies to undermine our cooperation with Asean under the pretext of Russia being responsible for the hostilities in Ukraine failed and we are moving forward on various tracks,” Kudashev said, referring to the 10-member regional bloc. There had also been “plenty of positive signs” from the bloc under Indonesia’s chairmanship, he noted. As for Singapore – the sole country in Southeast Asia that levied sanctions against Russia – bilateral relations have not been “at their best”, with political dialogue and cooperation stalled, he said. “Trade and economic cooperation is stagnating,” the career diplomat said. “It is not our fault that they are lost.” Asked about the possibility of countries taking a stronger stand against Russia as the war passes the one-year mark, Kudashev would only say that Russia was “accustomed to believing in the realism and goodwill of [its] partners”. Who will gain most from China-Russia-South Africa military drills? However, Rim Sokvy, co-founder of The Thinker Cambodia, a digital commentary and analysis forum on foreign affairs, said most Southeast Asian states would not continue to “remain soft” on Russia. Citing efforts to limit trade relations, especially arms imports with Moscow, Sokvy said this was mainly due to the ineffectiveness of Russia’s arms in the war and the continued engagement from Washington and Beijing. “The US and China are trying to provide economic benefit to the region while also providing critical military support to their allies in Southeast Asia,” Sokvy said. While Asean has risen to become China’s top trading partner since 2020, with two-way trade reaching US$878 billion in 2021, the US has also stepped up outreach efforts in the region. Apart from providing more than US$860 million last year towards supporting clean energy transition, health systems and security modernisation, the US also has expanded a defence pact with the Philippines that grants its troops access to four additional bases . In June last year, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also discussed opportunities for increased maritime security cooperation with the region, including strengthening maritime transparency and building capacity through US coastguard activities. Pro-Russian narrative influencing Southeast Asia Storey from ISEAS-Yusof Ishak said that within the region, pro-Russian narratives – “many the product of Russian disinformation and amplified by the Chinese press” – had influenced public opinion towards the conflict. Russia has since the start of the invasion tried to justify its decision by putting out claims about neo-Nazi infiltration in Ukraine and conspiracy theories surrounding the secret funding of bioweapons laboratories by the US, according to a November report by intergovernmental organisation OECD. These, alongside claims that Zelensky is a puppet used by the West to destroy Russia, have then been amplified by Chinese state media and social media, some of which have linked the war with the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong . “But some of the narratives are home-grown,” Storey said, adding that many in Indonesia and Malaysia had accused the West of hypocrisy because of the US-led invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s. “They see Putin’s regime as Islamic-friendly and the US as hostile to Islam”, he said, while across the region, the Russian leader was generally viewed as a strongman standing up to the West. In the war of narratives, Ukraine was somewhat disadvantaged due to the greater familiarity that most Southeast Asians had with Russia, Storey said, which was why many “buy into Russian propaganda” that Zelensky is “a clown and a puppet of the West”. Before becoming president, Zelensky was an actor and comedian. From the Asian vantage point of Malaysian IT manager Lee, it was the perceived muscular approach of Putin – rather than the Ukrainian leader – that was eye-catching and support-worthy. “The US is too used to being the only superpower and has long turned arrogant, and now it is afraid of losing its number one position to China,” Lee added. Additional reporting by Dewey Sim