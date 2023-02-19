The so-called Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
The so-called Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

North and South Korea remain as divided as ever, 70 years after truce

  • North Korea’s communications with the South and the UN Command have dwindled in recent years, with Covid-19 further encouraging its retreat from in-person meetings
  • It’s become harder to keep the peace and ‘reduce the chance of something untoward happening’, says a member of the UN Command Military Armistice Commission

Jack Lau
Jack Lau in Paju

Updated: 4:00pm, 19 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The so-called Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
The so-called Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separates North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE