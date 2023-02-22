Rival South Korean political parties clashed in parliament over an allegation that a soothsayer was involved in President Yoon Suk-yeol ’s decision to move out of his official residence last year. The presidential office denied the claims, wasting no time in filing defamation complaints against seven people including a former defence ministry spokesman for spreading “malicious” rumours. At the centre of the controversy is self-proclaimed “prophet” Cheongong, who alleges he has acted like an undeclared personal adviser to Yoon, including providing counsel on his move to resign as the country’s top prosecutor to enter politics in 2021. Yoon had made a campaign promise not to use the sprawling but walled-in presidential Blue House that traditionally accommodates both the presidential office and the president’s official residence to better communicate with the public. The issue of shamans being associated with politicians has become a loaded one since former president Park Geun-hye was impeached and ousted from office in 2017 after it was revealed that she was consulting her close friend Choi Soon-sil , dubbed as a female Rasputin in South Korea, for policy directions. Yoon first began to be linked to superstitions during the election campaign. In a televised presidential candidate debate in October 2021, he was seen waving his palm , which had the Chinese character “wang” (king) written on it, leading his opponents to accuse him of taking advice from soothsayers. While he tried to distance himself from all signs of fortunetelling after that, the allegations continued. In December, former opposition lawmaker Kim Jong-dae said on a radio talk show that Cheongong was involved in choosing the new presidential residence. Yoon’s office immediately filed a defamation complaint against both the ex-lawmaker and the radio host. Yoon in 2021 said he was acquainted with Cheongong, but denied he was being coached by the fortune-teller, who reportedly leads a cultlike organisation. “[Historical] classics refer to signs of an impending collapse [of a country]. When incantation politics or shaman-influenced politics are rampant,” Park Sung-joon of the opposition liberal Democratic Party of Korea said in parliament on Monday. “Cheongong claims he is the president’s mentor,” Park said, calling for Cheongong to be questioned for tainting the president’s reputation. In response, lawmaker Song Suk-joon from Yoon’s conservative ruling People Power Party (PPP) accused Park of spreading “false rumours that could only be read in fables”. I was directly in charge of relocating the presidential office, I don’t know who Cheongong is Yoon Han-hong, head of relocation team Yoon Han-hong, a PPP senior lawmaker, said Park was taking advantage of lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution over remarks made on the parliamentary floor. He challenged Park to repeat the same allegations outside parliament to prove their authenticity. “Even though I was directly in charge of relocating the presidential office, I don’t know who Cheongong is,” said Yoon Han-hong, who headed the relocation team. The controversy flared up this month when a former defence ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan confirmed he was the source for Kim Jong-dae’s allegation on the radio. In his recently published memoir, Boo said a fortune-teller accompanied the president’s top security chief, Kim Yong-hyeon, and a lawmaker close to Yoon to view a property in March 2022 to determine if it was suitable for Yoon’s new home. The property, in the southern district of Yongsan in Seoul, was the official residence of the army chief of staff Nam Yeong-shin at the time. Nam later cryptically told journalists he had “no memory” of what could have happened “a long time ago”, if it had happened at all. ‘Levitating’ mystic in South Korea’s presidential race offers voters US$85k The presidential office this month pressed defamation charges against the former defence ministry spokesman and four journalists who cited Bo’s memoir while reporting on the allegations. “I still stick to what I said in the memoir,” Boo told This Week in Asia, adding he cross-checked his information with other witnesses before he recorded the incident in his diary, which served as the basis for the memoir. Boo said the fortune-teller and the others visited not only the army chief of staff’s official residence but also the army headquarters’ office at the defence ministry where multiple people must have seen them. Police have launched a defamation probe into the unconfirmed allegations, starting with the questioning of Kim Jong-dae last month. They are also seeking to obtain surveillance camera footage of the day Cheongong allegedly made the visit. Yoon, who took office in May 2022, finally chose the foreign minister’s official residence, citing that the army chief of staff’s residence required many repairs. For his work office, Yoon opted for a building at the defence ministry. Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee moved into the new residence in November.