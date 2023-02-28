Malaysia’s law minister on Tuesday urged European jurisdictions handling a claim by heirs of a defunct Filipino sultanate to respect its sovereignty, as a colonial-era land deal involving the East Malaysian state of Sabah continues to vex the new government. Eight descendants of the Sulu sultanate, funded by London-based investor Therium according to Reuters, have filed applications in multiple arbitration courts across Europe . The claimants argue Malaysia reneged on an 1878 land deal between the sultanate and the British North Borneo Company, an arrangement inherited by Malaysia when it was formed in 1963. Philippine senator’s ‘we own Sabah’ remark rekindles row with Malaysia Malaysia says it continued the arrangement, which worked out to a token sum of 5,300 ringgit a year (US$1,180), up until 2013 when then-prime minister Najib Razak unilaterally stopped the payments. That followed a deadly incursion into Sabah launched by another group of claimants of the Sulu sultanate. Pledging that the new Anwar Ibrahim administration will fight the claims, Malaysia’s law minister on Tuesday said sovereignty of a nation cannot be relegated to the whims of private individuals seeking a payday through commercial arbitration. “These jurisdictions, for example Spain , Luxembourg, France … we want their governments to respect our government,” Law Minister Azalina Othman Said told MPs in a parliamentary briefing on the case that could jeopardise globally held assets of the Malaysian government and state-owned enterprises. The case shot into the global limelight in February last year, when a French arbitration court ordered the Malaysian government to pay US$15 billion to the Sulu claimants – the second largest arbitration award on record. Malaysia obtained a stay on the ruling while it pursues an appeal. A decision is expected in June this year, Azalina said. Malaysia says the award was illegitimate after having successfully challenged the appointment of Gonzalo Stampa as the case’s sole arbitrator in a Spanish court in 2021. In an earlier statement, Azalina had said that the Spanish courts had found Stampa’s appointment to be unlawful on grounds that he never had any legal authority to act in the capacity of an arbitrator nor issue any awards. Malaysia had maintained that it does not recognise the legitimacy of the arbitration, including that of Stampa’s appointment and his arbitral awards. What’s behind revived dispute between Philippines and Malaysia over Sabah? Stampa, however, moved jurisdictions to France to issue the award despite the ruling. He now faces criminal proceedings in Spain after a complaint by Malaysia for disregarding the earlier ruling by the Spanish courts. But the award remains enforceable outside France based on a United Nations treaty on international arbitration, which led to a seizure in July 2022 of two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries of Malaysian energy giant Petronas by court bailiffs in relation to the claims by the Sulu heirs. The heirs also filed a petition in The Hague Court of Appeal in September last year seeking to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands as part of their efforts to enforce the US$15 billion award. Minister Azalina said Malaysia maintains that the claims by the Sulu heirs in multiple jurisdictions have no legal basis. “How can a commercial arbitrator come and question our sovereignty? Rest assured, this government for five years will fight (the claims).”