An Australian government programme to monitor foreign influence has failed to account for the full range of Chinese Communist Party activity in the country even as Chinese state-related activities account for the lion’s share of those recorded, a parliamentary inquiry has found. While Canberra did not single out Beijing when it introduced the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme as part of Australia’s first foreign interference laws in 2018, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told the inquiry held last week that the law he introduced in 2018 was targeted at China . In particular, it was targeting activities of the Communist Party’s overseas arm, the United Front Work Department, the body responsible for dealing with non-party individuals and groups both inside and outside China. According to transcripts of the inquiry issued on Wednesday, Turnbull said that while the scheme’s administrator, the attorney general’s department, was aware of the United Front’s presence in Australia , there were few records of their activities on the scheme’s transparency database. “I’d like to know why it is that there are no entities or individuals reporting an association with the United Front Work Department. The intelligence and security agencies have a very good idea of who’s doing what,” Turnbull said. “I wouldn’t even describe it as covert. They’re pretty blatant operations.” The scheme was established at a time when Australia-China relations had begun to sour around the time Canberra banned Chinese telecom company Huawei from selling 5G networks due to national security concerns. Huawei ban: Australia isolated if UK includes Chinese firm in 5G While the programme expects individuals or groups to voluntarily record activities such as lobbying if they are conducted on behalf of a foreign principal, the attorney general’s department can force an entity to register, as it did with the Australian Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China (ACPPRC) earlier this year. The ACPPRC is allegedly linked to the United Front Work Department, according to those speaking at the inquiry. Liberal Party senator James Paterson, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China who was in 2019 barred by Beijing from attending a China study tour, questioned why it took the attorney general’s department five years to issue ACPPRC a transparency notice. The department said the parameters and definitions of the scheme could mean that not all activities and groups were caught by it. It said since 2018, it had undertaken more than 25 preliminary assessments and more than 30 investigations. “The vast majority of registrations do cover entities linked with China. In terms of the top jurisdictions that we are seeing in the registrations under the [scheme], China is quite clearly No. 1 with 130 registered activities currently,” the department’s representative Simon Newnham said. There are currently close to 500 activities registered on the scheme. Paterson also called out another group allegedly linked to the United Front, the Australia China Economics, Trade and Culture Association, which has not been registered in the transparency database. Katherine Mansted, a senior fellow at the Australian National University’s National Security College, said one reason why these groups did not register or escaped being forced to register was that they had changed their “governance structures” to evade being captured by the law. These organisations might have added layers of complexity to their structures or hide relationships, Mansted said. Fresh hope, prosperity for Australia-China ties in Year of the Rabbit “Which is why, not only do we need to update what [the scheme] captures, but also, in my view, we need to do it in a way that is flexible, responsive and intelligence informed,” she said. “Because if we just adapt all of our legal definitions, set and forget and move on, authoritarian regimes who wish to do Australia harm will find new grey zones and loopholes to exploit.” Other parliamentarians at the inquiry raised concerns about the need to maintain “balance” in the scheme to stop it from becoming a “blacklist” that could generate xenophobia and distrust in Australian society. Some asked if enough government resources were allocated to ensure efficacy in the scheme. Suspicions of Chinese interference became rife in the years leading up to the introduction of the law in 2018. Bilateral relations continued to deteriorate in 2020 when Canberra called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus without consulting Beijing. The years-long friction is however starting to ease following a change of government last year, with visits and meetings between Australia’s foreign and trade ministers and their Chinese counterparts resuming in recent months.