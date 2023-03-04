It has been a busy first three months for Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim , as the prime minister hit the ground running to meet the demands of a nation wracked by an extended period of political upheaval and the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Anwar, 75, has faced an intense period of juggling between the need to restore some sense of political stability in his nascent administration, and implementing policies to help economic recovery especially among vulnerable groups who have yet to recover their footing as the country – and the world – return to normalcy after years of debilitating lockdowns and pandemic curbs. The leader’s efforts were broadly welcomed by the public, securing a 68 per cent approval rating in a survey published in February by independent pollster Merdeka Center, but it was not all a bed of roses for Anwar who spent the past 20 years trying to win the premiership. We list some key developments that have, or will, leave a mark on Anwar’s tenure. How Malaysia’s ‘irrepressible optimist’ Anwar went from prison to PM’s office Signed, sealed, delivered Coalitions and parties that formed Anwar’s “unity government” formally signed an agreement of cooperation in mid-December, granting the prime minister control of two-thirds of the 222-seat parliament – the first administration to secure a supermajority since 2004. While some argued that it was academic – Anwar had already convinced the king weeks earlier that he had more than enough support in parliament with the backing of erstwhile rivals Umno and Sarawak coalition GPS – it was a significant indicator to the public that his new administration can survive the full five-year term. It also means that his government can power through with reforms to public policy and institutions, including constitutional amendments, without needing any opposition votes in parliament, assuming there are no dissenting voices among the backbenchers. Daddy dearest Anwar found himself at the centre of a media firestorm after his daughter, Nurul Izzah, revealed that she had been officially made a senior adviser on economics and finance to the prime minister. The appointment drew brickbats from not only the opposition but also his support base, who raised concerns that it reeked of nepotism and provided Anwar’s opponents with yet another avenue to attack his administration. Anwar defended the decision , arguing that Nurul Izzah’s degrees in engineering and public and social policy meant she was well qualified for the post and that she would not be paid for doing the job. Nurul Izzah later announced in a statement that she had joined a special advisory board formed under the ministry of finance – which is incidentally also led by her father – and that she was no longer attached to the prime minister’s office. Corruption crackdown Anti-corruption authorities opened up probes on alleged misappropriation of some 92.5 billion ringgit (US$20.7 billion) in public funds after Anwar said in early December that the ministry of finance found a breach of procedure in the handling of Covid-19 stimulus funds launched during the tenure of past prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin . The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission also set its sights on Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party, freezing its accounts as part of its investigations into funds it believes were obtained from illegal proceeds and charging at least one party leader for alleged bribery. Critics and the opposition have accused Anwar’s administration of going on a witch hunt and attempting to incapacitate the party as they prepare for six crucial state elections expected to take place in the second half of the year. Anwar’s first 100 days: identity politics casts shadow over Malaysia’s new PM Populist play In his maiden budget tabled in parliament in February, Anwar announced a slew of measures aimed at helping ease the financial strain on low- and middle-income households still struggling to claw their way out from under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and persistent inflation driven in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . The government will continue to pump out billions of ringgit in cash handouts and to upskill and build capacity of poor communities, while helping young people looking to start businesses in areas such as delivery driving and ride-hailing and give tax breaks for the middle class. To help pay for the measures, Anwar expanded the government’s tax base among high-income earners with levies on luxury goods and revenue earned by private companies through disposal of shares, besides a new tax on nicotine-laced liquids or gels used in e-cigarettes and vapourisers. “Everything that is luxurious should be taxed properly,” Anwar said. Election battlegrounds Anwar is expected to get the first real popularity test for both himself and his administration later this year, when six states hold their elections. Anwar’s premiership comes off the back of the most divisive national polls the nation had seen in November, which saw Islamist party PAS being pushed to the forefront of Malay representation as it rode a “green wave” – reflecting the party colour – to become the single largest party in parliament with 49 seats. PAS now occupies the premier position that was once held by former ruling party Umno – as the political bastion of the Malays, who account for over 60 per cent of the country’s 32 million population. The outcome of the state polls, which are expected to happen some time in the third quarter of 2023, will not have a direct bearing on Anwar’s hold on parliament. But it will provide tangible evidence as to whether he is able to win over Malay support.