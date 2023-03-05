Europe could intervene should war break out in the Taiwan Strait, but Southeast Asia “would prefer not to get involved at all”, analysts at a political forum in India have said. Rising tensions between mainland China and self-ruled Taiwan, and a possible escalation into war, were in focus at the Raisina Dialogue on Saturday, the last of a three-day foreign policy forum organised by the Indian government with the New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation. Tensions have continued to flare between the United States and China, with US surveillance sorties over the strait and Chinese deployment of some 68 aircraft and 10 warships to the waters near the island last week. China and US flex military might around Taiwan as tensions flare between rivals Panellists at the dialogue said the possibility of conflict breaking out across the Taiwan Strait had to be taken seriously, with some suggesting a “European response” was likely. German member of parliament Peter Beyer said he believed China was “very well and concretely” preparing to invade Taiwan, and said such a conflict could happen “in the next two to five years”. “China’s preparation is proved by a lot of provocation [and] vastly increased military presence; the Chinese air force is doing vastly increased presence and violating airspace and flexing its muscle to show it can do something,” Beyer said. “But Xi Jinping and Beijing should also take into consideration that there will be solidarity (with Taiwan) internationally,” he added. Others, like Sujan Chinoy, director general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in Delhi, said the reunification of Taiwan was “a historic mission” for Beijing but one laden with danger. “The timeline for this [reunification] is essentially 2049,” said Chinoy, a former Indian diplomat, referring to the Chinese centenary goals of building a “harmonious” China. “But I doubt China would do it because it would derail its own economic trajectory.” Regional response Panellists also discussed how the European Union would react to such an invasion. The EU’s robust trade ties with Beijing have recently hit a rough patch, with the bloc reportedly considering a ban on products made using forced labour, a move which experts have said could lead to EU delinking its supply chains from some Chinese companies. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, also in the same discussion, cautioned Beijing against a possible conflict with Taiwan by warning of a “European response” to it. “The European response would be highly coordinated with the American response,” he said. “If it’s a military conflict, the American response would be primarily military,” adding that there would be European military contribution but it would be “distinctly limited”, pointing to the similar stances adopted by the EU and the US on the Ukraine war . China protests after US Navy jet flies through Taiwan Strait But other panellists said China’s neighbours in Southeast Asia would react differently. “Southeast Asia would prefer not to get involved at all,” said Lynn Kuok, a senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “Southeast Asian countries are loath to seek to deter any Chinese actions even before the actions occur, much less to take any forceful action in the event of a Taiwan contingency,” she said, adding that all the countries shared close economic ties with Beijing. “The extensive economic agreements these countries have with China, hurting that would mean hurting their rice bowls. That is not something they welcome,” Kuok said. Bildt warned that economic consequences from a possible mainland Chinese invasion of Taiwan would not be restricted to Southeast Asia. “The global effects would be profound,” he said. “That has to do with the fact that … a military conflict in this area – [where] a substantial portion of the world’s foreign trade passes – [will stop] trade,” Bildt said, warning that China’s economy could “collapse” and there could be “massive ramifications” for the country’s internal stability. The India question Speakers also referred to New Delhi’s own frayed ties with Beijing, in the context of rising Chinese assertiveness in the region. India’s chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan said the Ukraine conflict had lessons for Delhi. “India has to be self-reliant; we can’t be dependent on the supply of our weapon systems from outside. That’s one big lesson we take from this conflict,” Chauhan said during the dialogue on Thursday. Indian troops have been locked in a border standoff with Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since June 2020, resulting in heightened military tensions. Many in Delhi have feared a “two-front” war scenario of simultaneous conflict with neighbours China and Pakistan. Without naming China, Chauhan said the Ukraine invasion had thrown up questions on whether countries should prepare for short, swift wars or long drawn-out military conflicts. Blinken says US ‘not distracted’ by Ukraine war, Quad offers ‘choice’ from China “In the case of India, we have to see what kind of challenges we will face in the future – we don’t think there is going to be a long, drawn-out kind of a conflict like what is happening in Europe,” he said. Many also sought to use the ongoing war in Ukraine and a possible conflict in Taiwan to nudge Delhi to take a stronger stand against Russian aggression. Former US secretary of defence James Mattis said China was “watching” the world’s response to the Ukraine war. “If Russia is successful at violating the sovereignty of Ukraine, why would we think that China would not be more attuned to move in against India on the LAC, in the South China Sea against the Vietnamese and the Filipino interests or against the people of Taiwan?” he said.