Philippine senators probing the death of a university student who died during an initiation ritual have called on the government to strengthen the anti-hazing law to make fraternities more accountable. The naked and decomposed body of John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student at Manila’s Adamson University, was found on February 28 – ten days after he went missing following his participation in “welcoming rites” at Tau Gamma Phi fraternity. Police said seven members of Tau Gamma Phi, one of the largest fraternities in the Philippines , were arrested. The suspects face a jail term of 20-40 years and a fine of 3 million pesos (US$54,000) if convicted. Police, citing the autopsy report, said the 24-year-old died due to “severe blunt trauma to the lower extremities”. They added the body was maimed from the chest down to the thighs, the Philippine Inquirer reported. The postmortem exam also stated Salilig was smacked with a paddle about 70 times during the incident which happened in Laguna province, southeast of Manila. Speaking at a senate hearing on Tuesday, lawmaker Francis Tolentino said the anti-hazing legislation, amended in 2018, was “not enough” to prevent hazing deaths. “We have to provide it with more teeth to make fraternities, sororities and organisations involved in hazing more responsible and to make those who had a chance to prevent these deaths liable,” Tolentino said. Asian-American fraternity guilty of Michael Deng’s hazing death Senator and former police chief Roland dela Rosa sought “more stringent penalties” for schools and fraternities that fail to implement the law. According to The Philippine Star, though many hazing-linked deaths have been reported since the law was passed in 1995, prosecutors were only able to secure just one conviction so far. Adamson University sought to dissociate itself from the fraternity, saying it had been banned and the group’s activities are not covered by the school’s policies. The institution, however, acknowledged the union’s “alleged presence” on campus, drawing condemnation from senators for not expelling the members. Social media users directed their ire at the “crazy” Tau Gamma Phi fraternity for cutting short Salilig’s life and demanded justice for him. The victim’s father pledged to fight for justice till the perpetrators are punished and hoped the government would not brush the case aside. “We will focus on the case. This is what we want, that justice will prevail for my son and for others who died of hazing,” Jeoffrey Salilig said.