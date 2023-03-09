Former Malaysian leader Muhyiddin Yassin will be charged on Friday by the country’s anti-corruption body, state media reported, following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was prime minister. Muhyiddin, who led the country between 2020 and 2021, was summoned to appear in front of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday after current premier Anwar Ibrahim ordered a review of billions of dollars of state spending under Muhyiddin’s watch. MACC chief Azam Baki said charges would follow on Friday, Bernama news agency reported. Malaysia’s corruption rating stagnates with many accused leaders still in power Muhyiddin was edged out after a general election in November by a coalition led by Anwar, opening the floodgates to graft allegations centring on him and his Bersatu party, which they roundly refute as politically motivated. Speaking to reporters outside the MACC headquarters where scores of Muhyiddin’s supporters had gathered, Bersatu secretary general Hamzah Zainuddin described the summons as “political persecution”. “It has nothing to do with any wrongdoing by the president,” he told reporters, suggesting charges could follow on Friday. Anti-corruption officials have so far charged two leaders from Muhyiddin’s Bersatu party in connection with a government stimulus programme launched in the midst of the pandemic. The two leaders – Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and a party branch deputy head – were charged for allegedly soliciting bribes to assist prospective contractors land multimillion ringgit infrastructure projects under the Jana Wibawa programme. Malaysia’s Anwar names corruption-haunted Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as deputy PM On Friday, Bersatu treasurer Mohd Salleh Bajuri was released on bail after being detained for nearly a week by the MACC as part of their investigations into alleged transfers of public funds into the party’s accounts. The MACC in January froze the party’s accounts, a month after Anwar said the finance ministry had found a breach in procedure in the handling of billions of ringgit in public funds. Anti-graft officials had said in December that they were investigating the Muhyiddin administration’s handling of 92.5 billion ringgit in public funds allocated under a series of Covid-19 stimulus packages launched during his 18-month tenure. Anwar, who marked 100 days in office over the weekend, has promised clean government in a reset from years of corruption-tainted administrations, the most notorious of which was led by disgraced former premier Najib Razak . Can Anwar clean up Malaysia’s murky defence deals and ‘rebuild credibility’? Najib is currently in jail on abuse of power and money laundering convictions linked to a former unit of the 1MDB state-owned fund , which prosecutors say was drained of billions of dollars under Najib’s watch. Anwar and Muhyiddin fought a close-run election in November last year with neither emerging with a clear majority. Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, then appointed Anwar as prime minister after he formed a coalition with other political parties.