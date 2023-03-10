Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin was charged on Friday with allegedly soliciting bribes and laundering tens of millions of dollars, in a case his supporters say is an act of blatant “political persecution” by his rival Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Prosecutors on Friday said Muhyiddin allegedly received a total of 427.5 million ringgit (US$94.5 million) in bribes and illicit funds between 2020 and 2022, when his Bersatu party was a key component of the ruling political coalition. Muhyiddin faces four separate charges for abuse of power to solicit bribes on behalf of his party worth a total of 232.5 million ringgit, and another two charges for money laundering involving a total of 195 million ringgit. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail. But if found guilty he faces up to 20 years’ jail and a fine of five times the value of the bribe for each charge of abuse of power, and a penalty of up to 5 million ringgit and up to five years’ jail for money laundering. Anwar’s first 100 days: the hits, misses and challenges ahead for Malaysia’s PM Late Thursday Muhyiddin called the charges an “ill-intentioned ploy” driven by Anwar’s administration to discredit him, saying he was not in charge of dispersing the funds in question. His top lieutenant in his Bersatu party, Hamzah Zainuddin, described the investigation as “political persecution” and that it had nothing to do with any alleged wrongdoing by Muhyiddin. In December, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of public money after Prime Minister Anwar ordered a review of billions of dollars in state spending under a series of stimulus packages rolled out during Muhyiddin’s reign. Prior to Muhyiddin’s case, the MACC had earlier charged two leaders from his Bersatu party for graft in connection with the Jana Wibawa programme. The two leaders – Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and a party branch deputy head – were charged for allegedly soliciting bribes to assist prospective contractors land multimillion ringgit infrastructure projects. Separately, Bersatu treasurer Mohd Salleh Bajuri was released on bail last Friday after being detained for nearly a week by the MACC as part of their investigations into alleged transfers of public funds into the party’s accounts. This followed the MACC’s decision in January to freeze the party accounts after Anwar said the finance ministry – which he also leads – had found a breach in procedure in the handling of billions of ringgit in public funds.