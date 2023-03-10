Indonesia hopes to continue attracting Chinese investments in its fast-rising electric vehicles (EV) sector and other areas of the economy, and is assessing complaints about poor workplace conditions by Chinese workers, a top official has said. In an interview in Hong Kong with This Week in Asia, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno acknowledged that the working conditions of both Chinese nationals and locals in its nickel-refining sector needed redress. The issue has been a subject of debate recently, following unrest between Chinese and local workers in January, and a separate formal complaint filed by three Chinese workers about what they said were inhuman working conditions. ‘Coal, this gift from God’: inside the illegal people’s mines of Indonesia “Yes, there are some issues with the workers and this is [something] that we continue to work on very closely with China, in terms of providing a much more satisfactory working environment,” Sandiaga said. “The working conditions, you are looking from a Chinese point of view, they have lodged a complaint. But we have complaints also from the Indonesian point of view,” he added. On the conditions that led to antipathy between locals and Chinese workers, Sandiaga said it was necessary to “empower capacity-building for the Indonesian workers so that they can catch up and get up to speed in terms of efficiency and productivity that Chinese workers have been able to produce”. Chinese firms urged to exit from Myanmar mines amid escalating violence At a conference on China-Asean connectivity in the post-pandemic era organised earlier in the day, the minister had said the government was aware that some local workers were unhappy over earning less than their Chinese counterparts. “What needs to be handled better is this disparity of income received by Indonesian workers and Chinese workers, because the gap is quite big, and the treatment is quite different, and that fuels some of this jealousy,” Sandiaga said at the forum organised by the Hong Kong-Asean Foundation, a non-profit group set up to promote ties between the Chinese city and Southeast Asia. “We need to tell [local workers], that yes, the Chinese workers are getting paid more because they are more efficient, and because they need to be incentivised since they flew all the way from China away from their families,” he added. The minister stressed that Indonesia hoped to see continued Chinese investment in Indonesian industries, including in the manufacturing of EVs. Some observers have suggested that Indonesia’s moves to ban bauxite ore and nickel exports – alongside a decision to import Australian lithium – are indications that Jakarta is seeking to reduce dependence on China to achieve its ambition of becoming an EV hub. Sandiaga said this was not the case, noting that President Joko Widodo ’s administration was welcoming Chinese investments “across the board” with no red lines on where these investments are made. “[China] is well within the EV plan,” he said, adding that increased investments from China in value-added industries might help Indonesia reach its target of total domestic and foreign investments of 1,400 trillion rupiah (US$90.4 billion) and create more quality jobs. On the tourism front, he said Indonesia hoped to see greater flight connectivity between China and popular spots such as Bali. According to Indonesia’s statistics agency, nearly 1.2 million Chinese tourists visited Bali in 2019, about one-fifth of the 6.2 million total foreign arrivals that year. Mainland Chinese tourists have been slow to return since the unravelling of Beijing’s zero-Covid policies, according to local officials. Sandiaga said direct flight paths, being established primarily through Chinese airlines XiamenAir and China Southern Airlines, will bolster the government’s plan to bring in at least 250,000 Chinese tourists to Indonesia this year. Several Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Xiamen are on the roster. “I’ve gotten very direct and clear instructions from the president to roll out the red carpets and facilitate these flights coming in [from China],” Sandiaga said. In the interview, the minister also fielded questions about his political future, amid a heating up of Indonesia’s political scene ahead of the 2024 presidential election . In the 2019 poll, Sandiaga was the vice-presidential pick of President Widodo’s rival-turned-ally Prabowo Subianto . Following the election, Prabowo and Sandiaga’s Gerindra party joined Widodo’s ruling coalition and were handed cabinet positions . Although Gerindra has nominated Prabowo as their presidential candidate for next year’s election, Sandiaga has not ruled out launching his own candidacy. “The reason I might sound non-committal is because political parties are nominating candidates,” he said. “Some of us are being considered but not in leadership positions, so the parties have to manage communications and make sure we are not getting ahead of ourselves by campaigning but rather showing the track record of our own tasks.” “So my job now is as a minister, I need to make sure that I deliver the 7.4 million tourist arrivals. I need to make sure I deliver the 4.4 million jobs that would be created in 2024. And let the numbers speak for itself,” he added. Could Indonesian conservative Anies Baswedan be nation’s next president? On diplomacy, Sandiaga said Indonesia hoped to build on its successful year as the president of the G20 grouping last year, which saw it play host to the first ever face-to-face talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden . As the superpower tensions continue unabated, Sandiaga said Indonesia had a role to play as a “facilitator” between the two countries. “Now we’re increasingly wanting to play a much more active role globally in setting up the stage. If Jakarta can provide another meeting place for world leaders to discuss issues of global concern, we would be happy to host and facilitate,” he said. Indonesia holds the chairmanship of the 10-nation Asean bloc this year, and as part of that role it will host an annual gathering of world leaders – the East Asia Summit – later this year in Jakarta. Sandiaga said Jakarta had “received confirmation” that Presidents Xi and Biden were “planning to attend” the event. The first of Asean’s biannual high-level summitry takes place in April, and that set of meetings do not involve leaders from outside the grouping.