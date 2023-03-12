The Quad ’s top diplomats made clear this month that they view their four-way security grouping as a “positive alternative” to China, whose influence in the region they also expressed growing unease about. “Our proposition is not to say to countries in the region: ‘you have to choose,’” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 3 in a panel discussion with the foreign ministers of Australia , India and Japan at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. “Our proposition is to offer a choice, a positive alternative.” The ministers went on to say that they viewed with concern Chinese challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas, and they opposed any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the region. Analysts say the Quad could offer a viable alternative for Asia in terms of infrastructure support and supply chain diversification, but called it unrealistic for the four nations to supplant China’s economic heft – despite being the first, third, fifth and 13th largest economies in the world. China remains the top trading partner for much of Asia, where many nations have long said they do not wish to take sides in the growing geopolitical contest between Beijing and Washington and its allies. Critics say a lack of economic engagement has long been a major weakness of the US’ approach to the region. US will increase economic ties to Asian nations, White House official says “The Quad is not an alternative to China, but it can provide some alternatives in particular areas,” said Kei Koga, an associate professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University whose research focuses on security in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific. This includes reducing regional states’ “risk of overdependence on China”. “Obviously, the amount of economic assistance and development finance would not be matched with China’s,” he said, adding that the Quad could exert strength in areas such as maritime domain awareness and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. ‘Not all roads lead to Beijing’ The Quad, which was revived in 2017 after a decade-long hiatus, claims a common platform centred on the importance of democracy, rule of law, maritime security and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and is widely regarded as a response to China’s growing economic and military clout. Over the years, its scope has expanded to also cover cooperation on vaccines, climate change, technology governance and infrastructure, as well as in more recent months on cyber threats, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. “The efforts of the Quad are coming online precisely as China’s lending for the Belt and Road Initiative is drying up,” said John Hemmings, senior director of the Indo-Pacific programme at the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum foreign policy research institute, referring to Beijing’s plan to grow global trade through infrastructure development. “This includes … reinforcing each other’s infrastructure activities and developing a new region-wide discussion on supply chain diversification.” China’s global belt and road spending dipped to US$67.8 billion last year from US$68.7 billion in 2021, said a report published last month by the Green Finance and Development Centre at Fudan University in Shanghai. That figure was US$47 billion in 2020, about a 54 per cent year-on-year decrease. Asia’s infrastructure needs are expected to cost about US$26 trillion between 2016 and 2030, or more than US$1.7 trillion annually, according to the Asian Development Bank. Hemmings said neither the US nor India could go very far in offering trade blocs or market access but the Quad was gradually becoming “the locus of new activities” as Washington calls on Asian countries to diversify their supply chains for energy and critical minerals away from China and Russia amid the war in Ukraine. “This is even more true as China has begun prioritising domestic infrastructure,” he said, referring to recent efforts by Beijing to revive the country’s sluggish economy following the economic disruption of its strict zero-Covid policy. Regional countries certainly don’t want to “take sides”, Hemmings said, but they would be “willing recipients” of investment, quality infrastructure and other forms of cooperation offered by Quad. “The Quad’s very existence is one of its most potent weapons against the establishment of a Sino-centric system in Asia: not all roads lead to Beijing,” he added. Quad members can also gather support from other partners, Nanyang Technological University’s Koga noted, in the form of “informal Quad plus” groupings such as in critical and emerging technologies – but it “cannot be an alternative to China on every front”. On Wednesday, South Korea – which has shown interest in working more closely with the Quad – said it would accelerate participation in working groups on vaccines, climate change and new technologies. The Quad’s Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness , meanwhile, aims to provide regional countries with an integrated and cost-effective, near-real-time method of monitoring their surrounding waters. An Asian Nato? Koga said the Quad members were looking to provide the Indo-Pacific region and beyond with public goods by making rules and building norms and “do not intend to use the framework to create an ‘Asian Nato’”, referring to similar wording that China has used to describe the grouping . Qin Gang, China’s new foreign minister, accused the US of seeking to “gang up to form exclusive blocs, stir up confrontation and undermine regional integration” with its Indo-Pacific Strategy , which leans heavily on alliances such as those with Quad members. Noting that the Quad cannot offer an alternative economic framework, Koga said that burden should fall on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership . The US pulled out from the CPTPP’s predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership , in 2017. Australia, Japan, and Singapore are among the pact’s 11 current members and China formally submitted a request to join in September 2021 . The economic arm of the Quad is certainly weaker than what China is able to offer Akriti Vasudeva, Stimson Center think tank As for economic rule-making, the US has offered its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Koga said, in which Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and much of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to take part. Aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth by advancing resilience, sustainability, fairness, and competitiveness, the grouping has been criticised for lacking the tariff cuts that make up traditional trade deals. Akriti Vasudeva, a fellow with the South Asia programme at the Washington-based Stimson Center think tank, said the real value of the Quad for regional countries is the public goods and services it can offer such as through maritime capacity building and the Covid vaccine initiative, which responds to a more immediate need. The US State Department said last month that more than 267 million vaccine doses had been delivered to the region over the past year with the help of “allies and partners” and that Washington was building capacity to strengthen the regional response to future health emergencies. As Australia repairs its ties with China, what of the Quad? “The economic arm of the Quad is certainly weaker than what China is able to offer”, Vasudeva said, agreeing with Koga that this was a role for the IPEF. “The IPEF allows Indo-Pacific economies to be involved in an inclusive and collaborative process to shape the economic rules,” she said, noting that these include supply chain resiliency, clean energy and digital economy. “[These are] not something they can do with China.”