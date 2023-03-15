The detailed proposal released this week on Australia’s plan to become the first non-nuclear weapon state to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as part of the Aukus alliance agreement, has shone a spotlight on nuclear proliferation . The joint announcement by Australia, the United States and Britain on Monday is the first time that parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) – which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology – have used a loophole in the pact to transfer missile material and technology from a nuclear weapon state to a non-nuclear weapon state. Under the agreement, Australia will not have a reactor for training purposes on its territory. Instead, it will train its submariners in the US and Britain ahead of its acquisition of the underwater vessels in the coming decades. It will also not enrich or reprocess spent nuclear fuel, which would make it usable in a weapon. The fissile material, provided by the US and UK, will come in welded units that do not have to be refuelled in their lifetime. Australia will be responsible for handling the nuclear waste. Britain’s Guardian newspaper on Tuesday reported that the arrangement makes use of a loophole in the NPT – particularly paragraph 14 – which allows “fissile material utilised for non-explosive military use, like naval propulsion, to be exempt from inspections and monitoring by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. Nuclear proliferation experts who spoke to This Week in Asia said there were concerns – despite Canberra’s repeated assurances that it does not seek nuclear weapons – about the transfer of fissile material. This would not be the case if Aukus submarines instead used low-enriched uranium, the basic material needed to make nuclear fuel. The observers said the IAEA and the non-proliferation framework need to strengthen and put in place more safeguards to ensure that fissile naval fuel will not be diverted to weapons development. The five nuclear weapon states are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Alan Kuperman, associate professor and coordinator of the Nuclear Proliferation Prevention Project at the University of Texas in the US said Aukus has created “a very dangerous precedent” that will make it easier for countries to acquire nuclear weapons. Since Australia will acquire several tons of nuclear weapons-grade, highly-enriched uranium as fuel, Kuperman said that other nations can say that they have the right to enrich uranium to weapons-grade for fuel. “If these countries claim their enriched uranium is for submarine fuel, they can exclude it from IAEA inspections for decades, so that diversion to weapons could go undetected,” Kuperman said. When a submarine’s life is over, the uranium will still be “very highly enriched and weapons-usable” and under the deal, the fuel will be removed and remain in Australia, Kuperman added. The fuel could then be easily diverted to nuclear weapons, Kuperman said, noting that other countries could cite the Aukus precedent and follow the same practice. The Aukus deal could also undermine five decades of progress in eliminating HEU – highly-enriched uranium – fuel from other types of reactors, Kuperman said, pointing out that since the 1970s, 71 reactors around the world have converted to LEU – low-enriched uranium. “But if Australia is allowed to obtain tons of HEU for submarine reactors, why can’t other countries demand the right to obtain or produce HEU for use as fuel in other types of reactors, or for medical isotope production [radioactive material used by doctors]?” “Once they obtain HEU for such ostensible purposes, they could divert it to weapons,” Kuperman said, adding that none of these problems would arise if the Aukus submarines use LEU – used by French and Chinese submarines – which is not suitable for weapons. One commonly cited reason for using HEU is that it does not need replacing during the life cycle of a submarine. On Tuesday, Australian defence minister Richard Marles said that nuclear reactors powering the submarines would be made in the UK but stored in Australia when decommissioned. “We are making a commitment that we will dispose of the nuclear reactor,” Marles said. When asked at a National Press Club event on Wednesday how Australia can store the uranium after the submarines reach the end of their lives, the country’s former prime minister Paul Keating said “bearing spent (nuclear) fuel rods” is not really proliferation. “Australia is big enough for that, so it’s a minor issue,” Keating said. Alvin Chew, senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies said that since Aukus will have set a precedent for non-nuclear weapon states (NNWS) to acquire or develop nuclear-propelled submarines, nuclear submarines and its technical know-how will not in future be limited to nuclear weapon states (NWS). “The US is not naive to realise that only its allied forces will have these military assets, but other NWS could also transfer that technology to other NNWS in order to level up their military forces,” said Chew, who specialises in nuclear security and non-proliferation. “As safeguards and inspection is not required for naval propulsion, the current NPT and the IAEA safeguards framework need to be strengthened to eliminate any intent by NNWS to divert fissile naval fuel to weapons development,” Chew added. He said the immediate challenge is for Australia to set up an institution with the appropriate technical expertise to handle the naval programme, including the entire fuel-cycle process. Chew added that Aukus would not lead to an arms race of nuclear weapons in the region, but rather the plausibility of larger defence spending to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines should an NWS decide to supply to any Southeast Asian country. Ramesh Thakur, emeritus professor at the Australian National University said that transferring fissile material and nuclear technology from a nuclear weapon state to a non-weapon state is not really a loophole, as technology has come a long way since 1968, when the NPT was signed. The treaty was drafted and negotiated by the nuclear powers “to protect their interests while imposing non-proliferation obligations on everyone else” said Thakur, who is also director of the Centre for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament in the university’s Crawford School. But because the highly-enriched uranium will be used for non-weapon related naval propulsion, significant quantities will be outside the IAEA safeguards system, he added. “(This) makes it difficult to certify that all Australian nuclear material remains in peaceful activities”, Thakur said. Trevor Findlay, a principal fellow in the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Melbourne said NPT safeguard agreements were negotiated deliberately to permit the non-explosive use of nuclear material for military purposes, such as in submarine propulsion. “Australia is the first country to seek to take advantage of this, closely followed by Brazil,” said Findlay, referring to the Latin American nation’s ongoing development of a nuclear-powered submarine, under a contract with a French defence company. Brazil is expected to use low-enriched uranium. Findlay noted that countries contemplating such moves must negotiate special safeguarding arrangements with the IAEA to ensure no nuclear material will be diverted to explosive purposes. “It is unclear at this stage what specific provisions are being negotiated with Australia,” he said, adding that states like Iran will seek such an arrangement as a cover for procuring nuclear weapons. “(They’d) be less scrupulous than Australia in negotiating their exemption and in meeting their non-proliferation obligations,” added Findlay, who specialises in disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation. Russia says Aukus pact will bring ‘years of confrontation’ in Asia “Unfortunately China, a nuclear weapon state undertaking a significant expansion of its own naval nuclear force, has been scurrilously accusing Australia of deliberately seeking to undermine the NPT, when, in fact, Australia is seeking to work within the regime.” “China would be well advised to do likewise, especially as its friend Brazil is likely to be next in line,” Findlay added. China has been Brazil’s largest trading partner for over a decade, according to the China Daily newspaper last year, and Brazil is China’s largest investment destination in Latin America.