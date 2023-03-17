Singapore on Friday said government officials were bound by existing rules that restricted their use of TikTok on a “need-to basis”, as Western nations moved to completely ban bureaucrats from using the app on their work phones. The seemingly coordinated effort by the United States, Britain and New Zealand comes ahead of a highly anticipated testimony by TikTok’s chief executive Shou Zi Chew before the US Congress next week. Washington and its allies say the video-sharing app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance is a national security threat through the data it has collected of hundreds of millions of users. A Singapore government spokesperson told the national broadcaster that “government-issued devices are meant for work and there are clear rules stipulating that only approved apps should be downloaded on such devices”. “Currently, TikTok is only allowed for use by public officers on a need-to basis, such as for communications officers,” the spokesperson from the country’s Smart Nation and Digital Government Group said in comments published by the national news agency Channel NewsAsia (CNA). While government-issued devices have security configurations to protect data, public officers are regularly reminded to download approved apps, the spokesperson said. TikTok has emerged as one of the most popular social media platforms for younger Singaporeans – especially those in Generation Z. The country’s top political leaders such as Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung have a sizeable presence on the app, with some of their quirky posts on the platform going viral in the past. New Zealand to ban TikTok on lawmakers’ devices over security worries TikTok’s regulatory concerns have been mounting amid the US-China geopolitical rivalry, and it has taken pains to explain that its parent ByteDance is not a Chinese state-linked entity but majority-owned by global institutional investors. “The Chinese Communist Party has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok,” a TikTok spokesperson told CNA. “It’s important to distinguish political concerns about TikTok from policy concerns. While some questions about TikTok and our Chinese heritage have become politicised, we take national security concerns very seriously.” The Wall Street Journal this week reported that the White House is demanding a sale of TikTok by ByteDance, failing which the app would be banned in the US.