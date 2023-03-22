While Japan’s Fumio Kishida and India’s Narendra Modi are strengthening security and economic ties in an effort to counter China through a shared vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific ”, analysts say it will be harder for Tokyo and New Delhi to agree on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The leaders of the two countries held talks in Delhi on Monday, with Kishida further sweetening his proposals to enhance the bilateral relationship by inviting Modi to attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May. India is this year’s chair of the broader G20 group. The action plan suggested by the Japanese prime minister includes a series of measures designed to connect like-minded nations which would also serve to counter the growing assertiveness of China in the region, the analysts pointed out. Key elements of the proposals include Japanese support for the development of greater maritime security capabilities, additional help to build much-needed infrastructure in developing nations and the provision of equipment designed to enhance nations’ defences, such as coastguard patrol craft. Japan recently agreed to provide communications equipment and patrol vessels to the Philippines and is considering similar help to other Southeast Asian nations facing Chinese incursions into their territorial waters. Japan has said it would dramatically ramp up defence spending over the coming years as it seeks to safeguard its own borders from Chinese ships and aircraft, notably around the disputed Diaoyu Islands which Beijing claims as its sovereign territory, and are known as the Senkaku Islands by Tokyo. On Thursday, two Chinese ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the islands and shadowed Japanese fishing boats for around 17 hours, ignoring Japanese coastguard requests to leave the area. Concern over border security is a message that will resonate with Delhi, which has had its own territorial clashes with China in the Ladakh border region in recent years. “Both governments have come to recognise that the biggest threat to their security right now is China,” said Yoichi Shimada, a professor of international relations at Fukui Prefectural University. “Japan and India are emerging as natural allies and, in the event of a contingency over Taiwan , India will play an important role as a counterweight in the Indian Ocean that [mainland] China will not be able to ignore,” he told This Week in Asia. Shimada suggested Kishida’s visit may also help mend fences damaged when Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi opted to miss a gathering of the G20’s foreign ministers in India earlier this month, a decision that was criticised both at home and abroad. “The close relationship with India was one of the most important legacies of the late Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe ,” said Shimada. “But Hayashi caused great offence in India by choosing not to attend the Delhi talks and I feel that gave a very bad impression. It is right that Kishida apologises for that.” [Kishida] knows that he cannot push Modi too hard on the Ukraine situation because that risks antagonising India Yoichi Shimada, Fukui Prefectural University Apologies, offers of aid and promises of closer security and trade ties are unlikely to sway the Indian leader when it comes to Kishida’s other key request – for Delhi to distance itself from Moscow. The two nations have vastly different stances on the Ukraine war . While Japan imposed sanctions on Russia, India has refused to blame Moscow for the conflict and has even increased its purchases of Russian oil . “[Kishida] knows that he cannot push Modi too hard on the Ukraine situation because that risks antagonising India,” Shimada said. “And the cost of that might be disruption in the alliance that Japan has been working so hard to build to counter China.” Japan PM visits Ukraine in first war zone trip by government head since WWII Ryo Hinata-Yamaguchi, a project assistant professor at the Research Centre for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo, agreed that Kishida had limited options when it came to encouraging Modi to turn his back on Russian President Vladimir Putin . “When it comes to India, I think Japan is only able to push so far and anything that looks like an ultimatum would not be constructive at all,” he said. Yet he anticipated that the ideas for closer alignment outlined in Delhi would be received more broadly. “Japan wants to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific and is looking for more support that will enable it to better counter China,” he said. And while the plans sounded good on paper, he added, Kishida would have pressing domestic issues requiring his attention, such as coming elections and rising prices. The leaders of other Indo-Pacific nations will have similar distractions as well. “The problem is that this does all pivot on long-term efforts and it would be of serious concern if Japan fails to follow through on these plans.” Additional reporting by Reuters