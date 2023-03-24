Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week banned cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats from gathering to break their fast during the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan , amid public scrutiny of the officialdom’s lavish lifestyles. But some Muslim groups are concerned about the impact of the ban on interpersonal relationships, and have argued that state officials should be allowed to break fast together if they “keep it simple” and avoid using the state budget. Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset during the month of Ramadan. Abdul Mu’ti, general secretary at Muhammadiyah, Indonesia ’s second-largest Muslim organisation, wrote in an Instagram post that the ban could affect Muslims’ relationship with one another as Ramadan is typically the time to renew bonds between people. “If not properly understood, the ban on breaking the fast can have an impact on reducing the atmosphere of kinship and [brotherhood] in the month of Ramadan,” Abdul said. “As long as they don’t use the state budget and keep it simple, state officials shouldn’t be prohibited from holding iftar together.” Cholil Nafis, a chairman with Indonesian Ulema Council – the nation’s main Islamic scholar body – also criticised the ban, saying it “doesn’t align with religious tradition in Indonesia ”. “Breaking the fast together is good and is no different from inviting gatherings, meetings with supporters and other consolidation [events],” he said on Twitter . The letter issued on March 21 underlined the reason for the ban, which is to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control. But Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said there was another reason why the president wanted his subordinates not to have iftar gatherings. “At present, the state civil apparatus, government officials are receiving very sharp scrutiny from the public, for this reason the president asked the government ranks, civil servants, to break their fast with a simple lifestyle.” “This [ban] does not apply to the general public so the public still has the freedom to conduct or organise iftar together,” Anung said in a press briefing on Thursday. Lawmaker Lukman Hakim of the National Awakening Party, which has a Muslim-majority membership, pointed out how Widodo’s youngest son recently held a wedding that was attended by thousands of people in the city of Solo in Central Java. Son of Indonesia’s Jokowi weds in grand ceremony with thick security “Jokowi bans iftar together under the Covid-19 [spread] concern, but the president’s child’s wedding party is attended by thousands of people, that’s okay! Music concerts [attended by] thousands of people, that’s OK!” he tweeted with an angry-face emoji. The lavish lifestyles of Indonesian officials came under scrutiny in the past few weeks after a tax official in Jakarta was fired last month over his unexplained wealth, which was revealed after a video of his son assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a dispute went viral. The official, Rafael Alun Trisambodo, has assets worth 56 billion rupiah (US$3.7 million), just slightly less than Finance Minister Sri Mulyani’s 58 billion rupiah. Fired Indonesian tax official’s wealth questioned after son’s assault case A number of top officials who often flaunted their wealth on social media have also been sacked. Yogyakarta Province’s head of customs Eko Darmanto was fired earlier this month after he showed off on social media his hobby of collecting big motorbikes and antique cars. Esha Rahmansah, another top official at the Ministry of State Secretariat, was removed from his post last week after his wife flexed her expensive cars on social media and the post went viral. While Widodo’s ban may have enraged Muslim leaders, it found a supporter in Ganjar Pranowo, the governor of Central Java who has been tipped as the leading contender in the 2024 presidential election. He issued a ban on the province’s officials to hold iftar together, a day after Widodo made his order. “I agree with the directive. In the past few days you saw stories [of officials] who like to show off. Hopefully if you hold an iftar, it’s a simple iftar with your family, so there’s no element to be shown off,” Ganjar told reporters on Thursday.