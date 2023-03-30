China ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan delivers a pre-recorded video statement at SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia 2023, on March 30, 2023, in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong a ‘super-connector’ for investors seeking to enter China, envoy Sun Haiyan says
- The Chinese envoy to Singapore said strong government coordination and policy stability ensured quick roll-outs of infrastructure and development projects in China
- She added that Hong Kong was an important entry point for those looking to enter China, describing the city as a ‘super-connector’, and the Greater Bay Area, a ‘super centre’
