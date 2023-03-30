A man walks past Fifa U-20 World Cup banners in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
A man walks past Fifa U-20 World Cup banners in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia’s Jokowi ‘sad’, football fans angry as Fifa pulls U20 World Cup over Israel’s participation

  • Fifa world football’s governing body removed Indonesia as host of this year’s Under-20 World Cup following vocal opposition of Israel’s participation
  • Losing the hosting rights triggered online criticism from football fans, with most of the condemnation pointed towards officials for mixing politics with sports

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:07pm, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past Fifa U-20 World Cup banners in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
A man walks past Fifa U-20 World Cup banners in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE