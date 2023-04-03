Malaysian lawmakers on Monday voted to scrap the mandatory death penalty , sparing more than 1,300 death row inmates as part of sweeping reforms of colonial-era laws which will hand judges greater discretion over sentencing. Under the revised law, which applies retroactively, the 11 offences that previously carried the death penalty may instead be punished with “life imprisonment”, a jail term of between 30 and 40 years, plus 12 lashes of the cane. Judges, however, can still hand out the death sentence based on their discretion in a particular case. Aside from Malaysia , countries in the region that maintain the death penalty include Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. Laos and Brunei also allow for capital punishment, but have not executed anyone in decades. “Imprisonment for a period of time and caning is seen as the most appropriate alternative punishment for the 11 offences that carries the death penalty,” Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said while tabling the amendment in parliament. He added that the combination of a jail term and caning was appropriate for the severity of the offences. “This is an early step to transform the criminal justice system in Malaysia,” Singh said. The amendment passed via a simple voice vote, with almost no opposition. ‘Brutal system’: Singaporeans protest against death penalty in rare rally Aside from executions, the revised law also scrubs the punishment of “imprisonment for natural life”, where a convicted person is jailed until death, and replacing it with the similar punishment of 30 to 40 years “life imprisonment” and caning. High crimes such as treason – “waging war against the king” – terrorism, possession of firearms and hostage-taking were among the crimes carrying capital punishment. But more than 60 per cent of death row inmates have been condemned for drug trafficking, an offence that Amnesty International said does meet the threshold of “most serious crimes” under international law. Congratulating Malaysia on the removal of the mandatory death sentence, Amnesty however said it remained concerned by the use of caning, which it said “constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment” and is prohibited under international law. “Malaysian leaders must ensure that any alternative punishments that take its place are not in contravention to the prohibition against torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” said its Malaysia’s executive director, Katrina Jorene Maliamauv. Malaysia, together with neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia, are among 28 countries that still inflicts caning as a form of corporal punishment, a relic from its British colonial past. The vote came almost five years after Malaysia imposed a moratorium on all death penalty sentences as part of the commitment of the 2018 Mahathir Mohamad administration to do away with the death penalty altogether. The moratorium survived Malaysia’s tumultuous political landscape since a 2020 political crisis that saw four prime ministers in a span of three years. But critics of the revision were quick to condemn the changes. Holding a portrait of her daughter Annie Kok Yin Cheng – who was raped and murdered at the age of 17 in 2009 – Tan Siew Ling pleaded against the amendment in a press conference organised by opposition lawmakers at the parliament lobby. Sobbing, she could not complete her sentences and had to be consoled. Lawyer for victims’ families, Christina Teng from the coalition of NGOs for victims families (Protect Malaysia), said killers would walk free under the new law as judges would err against handing out death penalties in lieu of lighter punishments. “We need to clean up our broken justice system before you embark on a new reform,” Teng said, adding that the government should study the matter further. Protect Malaysia has described capital punishment as an effective deterrent “but the fact that it is not enforced makes it an ineffective law”. Deputy Law Minister Singh earlier told parliament that according to prison statistics as late as 2019, there had been no evidence of recidivism for long-term prison inmates and “lifers” who were pardoned after they were released from prison.