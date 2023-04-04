The Indian army’s BrahMos weapon systems is displayed during a Republic Day parade in January 2015. Photo: Reuters
India courts Southeast Asia with affordable missiles amid South China Sea rows, Russia-Ukraine war
- India’s move to boost its defence sector could undermine Chinese efforts ‘to establish military superiority in the region’, analysts say
- New Delhi can capitalise on Moscow’s strained arms production amid the Ukraine war, but observers note the ‘nascent’ industry cannot replace Russia’s
