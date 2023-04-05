Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 31. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia lauds ‘historic’ deals in Beijing but shadow of South China Sea row remains
- Anwar was effusive about bilateral ties following a raft of deals, but issues such as the disputed waterway could drive a wedge between the countries
- There’s no fear of ‘overexposure’ to Chinese investment inflows either, as Malaysia still has diversified sources of foreign capital, an analyst notes
