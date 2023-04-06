Humza Yousaf is the first leader of Scotland or Pakistani-origin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Humza Yousaf is the first leader of Scotland or Pakistani-origin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is rise of South Asians, Rishi Sunak and Humza Yousaf in UK politics because of increasing diversity or more wealth?

  • Three of the UK’s most prominent politicians – PM Rishi Sunak, First Minister Humza Yousaf, and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar – all have South Asian roots
  • The other similarities between the trio is that all come from well-off families, and are graduates of prestigious private schools

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 5:28pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Humza Yousaf is the first leader of Scotland or Pakistani-origin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Humza Yousaf is the first leader of Scotland or Pakistani-origin. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE