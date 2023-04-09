Rahul Gandhi waves as he leaves a court on Monday last week after he lodged an appeal against his conviction for criminal defamation. Photo: Reuters
Will Rahul Gandhi’s prison sentence deal ‘death blow’ to India’s opposition Congress party?

  • Gandhi risks being barred from contesting next year’s election if he fails to overturn his two-year jail sentence over remarks about the Modi name
  • Opposition politicians say Gandhi’s trial and disqualification from parliament are latest examples of the government’s strong-arm tactics

Biman Mukherji

Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Apr, 2023

