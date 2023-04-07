An armed US sailor patrols the deck of the USS America amphibious assault ship docked at the Port of Manila in the Philippines last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Philippines
Will new Philippine sites for US military near Taiwan affect Manila-China ties?

  • New EDCA sites key to country’s defence in the ‘strategic’ Luzon Strait against possible Chinese aggression in South China Sea, analysts say
  • A potential Taiwan crisis is likely to be an important factor, with concern over whether US forces will launch attacks from the new locations

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Apr, 2023

