US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Vietnam to boost diplomatic relations between the nations. Photo: AFP
Will Blinken’s trip yield a strategic upgrade for US ties with China-friendly Vietnam?

  • Blinken’s trip is part of US efforts to upgrade diplomatic relations with Vietnam, which has been hesitant to formally upgrade ties over fears of alienating Beijing
  • Trip by the US secretary of state could also lay the groundwork for a formal visit by President Joe Biden

Bac Pham and Bennett Murray

Updated: 7:21pm, 10 Apr, 2023

