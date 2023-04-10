US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Vietnam to boost diplomatic relations between the nations. Photo: AFP
Will Blinken’s trip yield a strategic upgrade for US ties with China-friendly Vietnam?
- Blinken’s trip is part of US efforts to upgrade diplomatic relations with Vietnam, which has been hesitant to formally upgrade ties over fears of alienating Beijing
- Trip by the US secretary of state could also lay the groundwork for a formal visit by President Joe Biden
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Vietnam to boost diplomatic relations between the nations. Photo: AFP