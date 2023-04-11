The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon chief, held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday to explain about the leak, Seoul said. Photo: Reuters
‘Embarrassing’ US leak sparks spying concerns in South Korea, complicates push to arm Ukraine
- A trove of leaked classified documents suggest Washington has been listening in on internal discussions among top South Korean security officials
- Analysts say the leak will complicate a US effort for Seoul to arm Ukraine, and take the gloss off an impending state visit by President Yoon Suk-yeol
The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon chief, held phone talks with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday to explain about the leak, Seoul said. Photo: Reuters