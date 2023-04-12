Malaysia reveals pilot failures of 1976 Double Six plane crash, in push for greater transparency
- Sabah’s then chief minister Fuad Stephens, 10 others killed in June 6, 1976, incident as the plane crashed while preparing for landing in Kota Kinabalu
- No evidence of engine failure or sabotage found, says report, which is now publicly accessible on Malaysia’s transport ministry website
Malaysia’s government on Wednesday released a report on a high-profile plane crash that killed top leaders from the state of Sabah nearly 50 years ago, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pushed ahead with his pledge for greater transparency by his administration.
Past governments had refused to declassify the findings of the investigation on the crash – dubbed the Double Six Tragedy – which killed Sabah’s then chief minister Fuad Stephens and most of his cabinet, despite numerous calls over the years by state leaders to make the report public and provide closure for the families of the victims.
The Australian-made Air Nomad N-22B aircraft carrying Fuad and 10 others crashed while preparing for landing at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on the afternoon of June 6, 1976. All 10 passengers and the sole pilot were killed.
They were returning from nearby Labuan island after a meeting with their federal counterparts to negotiate terms for the country to tap Sabah’s vast hydrocarbon reserves to develop a national oil and gas industry led by what has now become energy giant Petronas.
The release of the report, now publicly accessible on the transport ministry’s website, meant that the families could finally know what happened in the incident after waiting for 47 years, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
“Every flight incident must be investigated transparently and thoroughly to instil global trust in Malaysia’s ability to build a credible aviation industry that meets high standards,” Loke said. “The transport ministry is committed to continuing with this policy of openness.”
According to the investigation, the cargo weight had far exceeded the maximum load of 90kg at the rear, which caused the pilot to lose control during the descent as the plane’s centre of gravity tilted towards the tail.
The report said the pilot had a history of poor performance in flying, and that both the pilot and the plane operator, Penerbangan Sabah, had failed to adhere to standard operating procedures and regulations.
The plane had operated normally during two flights earlier in the day, and there was no evidence of defects, malfunctions to the aircraft or its engines or sabotage before the crash, the report said.
The plane had also operated normally for the most part of the ill-fated flight, up to the point when it was making its approach for landing.
It was then that witnesses saw the plane’s right wing momentarily dip and rise to a level position, before entering a spin to the right and quickly lose altitude.
The plane again recovered momentarily in a nose down position, but almost immediately went into another spin to the right before striking the seabed less than 2km from the airport.