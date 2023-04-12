“Every flight incident must be investigated transparently and thoroughly to instil global trust in Malaysia’s ability to build a credible aviation industry that meets high standards,” Loke said. “The transport ministry is committed to continuing with this policy of openness.”

According to the investigation, the cargo weight had far exceeded the maximum load of 90kg at the rear, which caused the pilot to lose control during the descent as the plane’s centre of gravity tilted towards the tail.

The report said the pilot had a history of poor performance in flying, and that both the pilot and the plane operator, Penerbangan Sabah, had failed to adhere to standard operating procedures and regulations.

The plane had operated normally during two flights earlier in the day, and there was no evidence of defects, malfunctions to the aircraft or its engines or sabotage before the crash, the report said.

The plane had also operated normally for the most part of the ill-fated flight, up to the point when it was making its approach for landing.

It was then that witnesses saw the plane’s right wing momentarily dip and rise to a level position, before entering a spin to the right and quickly lose altitude.

