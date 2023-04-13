A seaplane of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force during a fleet review at Sagami Bay in November 2022. Photo: Reuters
Japan sees Philippines, Malaysia as ‘like-minded’ nations in military aid plan to counter China

  • Tokyo’s decision to use international aid for military purposes is a ‘paradigm shift’ but won’t lead to an arms race in Asia, analysts say
  • The move will not only build up the defence capabilities of Asian nations amid ‘changing security dynamics’, but boost the competitiveness of Japan’s defence sector

Maria Siow

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Apr, 2023

