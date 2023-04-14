New Zealand was “seriously weighing the prospect” because of anxieties it might be “shut out of critical discussions by three of its closest allies”, the US, Britain and Australia. Photo: dpa
Is anti-nuclear New Zealand ‘playing with fire’ as it mulls military tech role in Aukus alliance?
- New Zealand – a champion of non-nuclear security globally – wishes to contribute to the development of military technology in Aukus’ non-nuclear pillar
- The country is ‘weighing the prospect’ of an Aukus role, worried it might be ‘shut out of critical discussions by three of its closest allies’, analysts say
