A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch as a US destroyer comes into port in Da Nang in 2010. As the world’s largest arms exporter, the United States would doubtless like to gain a larger share of Vietnam’s defence market. Photo: AFP
A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch as a US destroyer comes into port in Da Nang in 2010. As the world’s largest arms exporter, the United States would doubtless like to gain a larger share of Vietnam’s defence market. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Vietnam ‘needs to change’ its reliance on Russian arms. Will the US step in to help upgrade its military?

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit could signal a strategic shift in relations, experts say, as Hanoi scouts around for new defence partners
  • Vietnam’s dependence on outdated Russian weaponry is eroding its ability to defend itself. But the top brass don’t like dealing with ‘the capitalists’

Govi Snell
Govi Snell in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Updated: 9:30am, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch as a US destroyer comes into port in Da Nang in 2010. As the world’s largest arms exporter, the United States would doubtless like to gain a larger share of Vietnam’s defence market. Photo: AFP
A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch as a US destroyer comes into port in Da Nang in 2010. As the world’s largest arms exporter, the United States would doubtless like to gain a larger share of Vietnam’s defence market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE