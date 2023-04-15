A Vietnamese soldier keeps watch as a US destroyer comes into port in Da Nang in 2010. As the world’s largest arms exporter, the United States would doubtless like to gain a larger share of Vietnam’s defence market. Photo: AFP
Vietnam ‘needs to change’ its reliance on Russian arms. Will the US step in to help upgrade its military?
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit could signal a strategic shift in relations, experts say, as Hanoi scouts around for new defence partners
- Vietnam’s dependence on outdated Russian weaponry is eroding its ability to defend itself. But the top brass don’t like dealing with ‘the capitalists’
