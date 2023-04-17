Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines: Photo: Facebook
China tries to ‘set record straight’ over envoy’s remark on Filipino workers’ safety in Taiwan
- During a forum, Huang Xilian’s comments caused an uproar for implying overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan could be at risk due to Philippines military drills with the US
- The Chinese embassy provided a transcript ‘to set the record straight’, but there did not appear to be a difference in Huang’s comments and the embassy transcript
