Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines: Photo: Facebook
Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines: Photo: Facebook
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China tries to ‘set record straight’ over envoy’s remark on Filipino workers’ safety in Taiwan

  • During a forum, Huang Xilian’s comments caused an uproar for implying overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan could be at risk due to Philippines military drills with the US
  • The Chinese embassy provided a transcript ‘to set the record straight’, but there did not appear to be a difference in Huang’s comments and the embassy transcript

Amy Sood
Amy Sood

Updated: 5:35pm, 17 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines: Photo: Facebook
Huang Xilian, the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines: Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE