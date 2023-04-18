The Philippines has sought to reassure its citizens based in Taiwan that the situation in the self-ruled island is “normal” and they need not worry about their safety after Chinese envoy Huang Xilian’s comments caused a diplomatic stir. The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) said the welfare and interests of the more than 100,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan were “well-protected” and there was no cause for alarm. Meco, the Philippines’ de facto embassy in Taipei, was reacting to ambassador Huang who told a Manila forum last week that the United States ’ expanded access to the Southeast nation’s military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) could hurt the safety of Filipinos working in Taiwan. I would be the first one to tell you if there is an emergency situation, but right now there is no tension Silvestre Bello III, Meco chairman “I would like to assure you that the condition of our OFWs here in Taiwan is very good. I would be the first one to tell you if there is an emergency situation, but right now there is no tension,” broadcaster ANC quoted Meco chief Silvestre Bello III as saying on Monday. Bello said all our community members are “prepared for any exigency”, adding Beijing has no influence on the hiring of Filipino workers by Taipei. He also said Taiwan – which China views as a breakaway province to be united with the mainland, by force if necessary – is planning to recruit more Filipino employees including teachers and farmers. As the backlash against Huang’s remarks mounted in the Philippines, the Chinese embassy on Sunday said the diplomat was “misquoted” and released a transcript of his speech “to set the record straight”. Unfortunately some misquoted or misinterpreted Ambassador Huang's remarks or simply took part of the Amabassador's words out of context. In order to set the record straight, the following is the original text of the speech. https://t.co/p1DNNXWBDM https://t.co/0Zz0kIvVCl — ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) April 16, 2023 Bello said there was no connection between the protection of the OFWs in the island and giving the US access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait and the disputed South China Sea . “Whether the sites are there or not, the fact is China has been trying to get back Taiwan,” he told GMA News. The Philippines earlier this month announced it would allow the US to use four new additional bases , bringing the number of military sites Washington can access in the country to nine. Signed in 2014, EDCA allows the US to rotate in troops for prolonged stays as well as build and operate facilities on its bases. President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has stressed that Manila will not allow the bases to be used in any offensive action. Philippine lawmakers also weighed in on the security of the OFWs in Taiwan and urged the government to come up with a contingency plan to repatriate its nationals in the event of an armed conflict. Senator Francis Tolentino suggested that next year’s annual Balikatan (“shoulder to shoulder” in Tagalog) military drills between the Philippines and the US feature the simulation of the evacuation of OFWs in Taiwan. Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the current edition of the war games that began last week. The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said the government has not received any requests for repatriation from OFWs in Taiwan and they are “used” to the cross-strait tensions. Meanwhile, Indonesia said it is also concerned about the safety of its citizens living and working in Taiwan. The foreign ministry said it was “closely monitoring” the situation in the island and working on an evacuation plan for 350,000 Indonesians in Taiwan, the Kompas daily reported.