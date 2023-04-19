Bima Yudho Saputro, an Indonesian studying in Australia, was criticised by Lampung governor Arinal Djunaidi, after the student shared a video that drew attention to the lack of development, including stalled infrastructure projects and inadequate education facilities, in his home province. Photo: Bima Yudho Saputro
TikTokker vindicated, Indonesian governor berated in internet row over Lampung provincial infrastructure
- Bima Yudho Saputro was reported to police for breaching the information and electronic transactions law after he was critical of Lampung province’s infrastructure
- Police said no evidence of a crime was found, and Indonesia’s law ministry berated the Lampung governor who accused Bima of violating internet law
