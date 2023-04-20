Chinese tourists rest near the Harbour Bridge in Sydney. In 2020, 65 per cent of Chinese Australians felt connected to China but that figure declined to 56 per cent in 2022. Photo: Reuters
Most Chinese-Australians distrust India compared to rest of population, survey finds
- Survey of 1,200 people reveals over a third of Chinese-Australians continue to report being treated differently because of their heritage in 2022
- Chinese-Australians are also less likely to see China as a military threat than the rest of Australia, Lowy Institute report says
