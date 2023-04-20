Japan’s Self-Defence Forces are looking hard for recruits, but there are few takers. Photo: AP
Japan sees few recruits as low pay, bullying, sex abuse claims give military ‘negative image’
- Only 4,300 people joined Japan’s Self-Defence Forces this past year, less than half of the military’s target of more than 9,200 personnel
- Young people refuse to work for ‘someone always giving orders’, while harassment cases and a starting salary that is lower than a police officer’s are other turn-offs
